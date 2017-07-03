New End of Life Service launched

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 15:58

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne today launched the second service designed around significant events in the lives of New Zealanders.

"’Te Hokinga Ä Wairua - End of Life Service' is a source of expert, trusted and accessible information to help guide people facing the loss of a loved one and also allows people to record their preferences ahead of time to make it easier on those they will leave behind.

"It has been developed with the help of specialists like the Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand and provides people with what their options and requirements are over the first days, weeks and months following a death", says Mr Dunne.

Users can also create a personalised list to help organise their affairs provide the clarity and detail that will help their family, whanau and friends get through an emotional and stressful time in their lives.

"Conversations around death are always sensitive but it is something worthwhile for all families to discuss because a little bit of preparation and some extra knowledge can make a real difference

"SmartStart, the service designed to help new and expectant parents with the birth of a child has already proven very popular with nearly 85,000 visitors and more than 5000 due dates entered in its first six months.

"We hope Kiwis will find this new service equally useful.

"I am looking forward to showcasing how we are making Kiwi's lives easier at the next D5 summit in New Zealand in February 2018", Mr Dunne said.

For more, visit: www.endoflife.services.govt.nz