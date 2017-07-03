America’s Cup victory celebrated with stamps

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 18:16

As soon as Emirates Team New Zealand won the America’s Cup, New Zealand Post began printing a special edition collectable stamp issue to celebrate the Auld Mug coming back to the southern hemisphere.

The America’s Cup winners commemorative stamp issue features stunning images of the boat and crew, which show the incredible skill and innovation that enabled New Zealand to sail away to victory.

New Zealand Post’s Head of Stamps and Coins, Simon Allison, says that this is an incredible moment for New Zealand and a significant event in our country’s sporting history.

"The America's Cup is the unquestioned symbol of international yachting supremacy, which is always hotly contested. We are extremely proud to support Emirates Team New Zealand’s victory, and to help all New Zealanders celebrate, we’ve pulled out all stops to create these special stamps.

"We want to congratulate the exceptional innovation and talent shown by Emirates Team New Zealand. This is an inspirational sporting victory captured in what will be very popular and special stamps."

The stamps retail at $19.90 and can be ordered online at https://stamps.nzpost.co.nz/ and will be available in PostShops from 3 July.