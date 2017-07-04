Top chefs gear up for Steak of Origin competition

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 07:46

A panel of New Zealand’s top chefs is gearing up to decide on the country’s most tender and tasty steak at the 2017 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Steak of Origin competition, held in association with PGG Wrightson.

With the likes of Michael Meredith from Meredith’s restaurant and Ben Bayly from restaurant’s Baduzzi and The Grove as judges, the country can rest assured that the decisions made will be the right ones, Beef + Lamb New Zealand Chief Executive Sam McIvor says.

"This competition celebrates New Zealand’s high performing beef industry - both the people and the product," says McIvor.

Open to all New Zealand beef farmers, retailers, wholesalers and foodservice suppliers, the 2017 competition awards a Grand Champion along with the top three finalists from each of the eight classes - six farmer classes and two brand.

Farmer classes are open to all New Zealand beef farmers and include six classes for the different breeds, European, British Angus, British Hereford, British Other, Crossbreed and Other and Lifestyle. The brand competition includes two classes retailers and wholesalers and foodservice suppliers.

The steaks being judged are in the top 20% of all entries as determined by Carne Technologies based on tenderness, % cooking loss in weight, marbling, colour, water binding capacity and pH. The panel of judges will determine which steaks are awarded a class placing and decide on the top entry in each farmer class to progress to the final excluding lifestyle.

Chef judge, Ben Bayly is looking forward to sitting on the judging panel alongside some of New Zealand’s best chefs.

"Finding the country’s best tasting steak is a job I’m sure any Kiwi would love. I have no doubt that the quality of the steaks we will be tasting will be extremely high, an element that is so important to us chefs," says Bayly.

The chefs’ scores will contribute to 40% of the overall score, with the tenderness result contributing to 60%. Judging criteria of the cooked steak includes; aroma, taste/flavour, tenderness, juiciness and texture.

The judging is being held on 12 July at Auckland’s University of Technology (AUT). Winners will be announced at the Steak of Origin Awards Dinner in Auckland on Thursday 20 July.

The competition is sponsored by PGG Wrightson and supported by AFFCO Moerewa, Alliance Group Ltd, Ashburton Meat Processors, Auckland Meat Processors/Wilson Hellaby, Cabernet Foods, CMP Kokiri, Harris Meats, Land Meat NZ, Oamaru Meats, Progressive Meats, Silver Fern Farms and Taylor Preston.