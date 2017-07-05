Are you getting the best fuel economy from your car? - Canstar

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 07:16

As the Kiwi love affair with brand new cars continues to grow, how can we make sure we get the best fuel economy from our cars?

The latest survey from Canstar Blue reveals that half of Kiwis would hesitate to buy a car that wasn’t fuel efficient, yet series of reports from across the world have recently highlighted the gap between the high-tech laboratory tested fuel ratings given to vehicles and the reality of what the average driver actually gets out in the real world. So how do you get the most out of your fuel tank?

"Recent studies, such as the UK’s Mind the Gap have given us insights into the real fuel economy of the cars we buy." Says Canstar Blue spokesperson, Emma Quantrill. "The figures quoted by manufacturers are the results of some very specific testing conditions that do not usually reflect typical car usage. As a result, consumers should use them as a guide only and look at ways their own driving habits can make a positive difference." So how do you improve your fuel efficiency?

According to a number of recent Canstar Blue surveys, fuel efficiency and fuel emissions are front of mind for many Kiwis. Fortunately by improving your fuel efficiency, you will also reduce you emissions, so getting the most from your tank and doing your bit for the environment may not be as hard as you think.

Remove your roof rack when you’re not using it. The additional drag it creates means your vehicle needs to create extra energy to travel forward.

Empty your boot. That ‘junk in the trunk’ is weighing you down and you engine needs more fuel to make your vehicle move.

You don’t need your air con on all the time. It may be necessary in the summer but in the cooler months your car heater should work just fine. Heaters actually recycle the heat generated by your car engine, whereas air-con needs additional power so you could be unnecessarily sending your fuel consumption higher than the thermometer!

Tyre pressure. We all know that making sure your tyres are pumped up helps with fuel economy, you’ve just got to remember to do it!

If you’ve got cruise control on your vehicle use it. It’s a lot more consistent than your right foot on the accelerator.

Be a ‘smart’ driver. If you know you are coming up to lights, a junction or a round-a-bout, anticipate it by naturally slowing down in your approach. If you use a drive hard, brake hard approach, all you are doing is reducing your fuel economy… and the life of your brakes.

Don’t rev your engine. Modern cars don’t need it and all you are doing is guzzling gas.

Get your car serviced regularly. There are a number of sensors and filters on cars that need to be cleaned or replaced in order to maximise fuel economy and minimise emissions. If you look after them, you’ll get better results.

Finally, if you are buying a new car, think about what you want and need from it. A three litre, four wheel drive is not going to deliver great fuel economy if most of your driving is done in rush hour or over short distances.

Which car brand has the most satisfied customers?

Manufacturer of the top selling Swift, Suzuki was awarded the maximum five stars in all categories as well as taking top spot for Overall Customer Satisfaction.

"We're delighted with the independent recognition of our customer satisfaction levels" says Fiona Bridgford, Suzuki New Zealand Marketing Manager.

"Suzuki has developed into the small car and SUV experts producing stylish, affordable vehicles that offer outstanding economy and reliability. It's very satisfying that in New Zealand we have been able to build on this by providing the high levels of after sale service our customers demand. For us to secure the maximum five star rating in all categories is a great endorsement of the efforts of our dealer network and we are very appreciate of the positive feedback from customers."

Further information regarding this survey - https://www.canstarblue.co.nz/vehicles/cars/