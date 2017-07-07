Cadbury challenges Kiwis to 'Be Flavour Braver'

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 09:09

It’s World Chocolate Day! To celebrate this day of international importance, Cadbury is encouraging Kiwis to branch out and try something a bit different from their standard go-to chocolate treat.

"Kiwis can be creatures of habit and can stick to what they know. Cadbury Dairy Milk is a firm favourite across New Zealand, but we’re encouraging people to push the boat out and try something different this World Chocolate Day," said James Kane, Cadbury New Zealand Country Head.

Interestingly, Cadbury has identified that Aucklanders love Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, Black Forest and Caramello, but Coconut Rough is a forgotten favourite, so Cadbury is encouraging Aucklanders to try a new taste.

To encourage Aucklanders to give something different a go, Cadbury will be taking to the streets with its Flavour Wheel to give brave Kiwis the opportunity to spin and try something new.

"To celebrate World Chocolate Day we’re giving Kiwis the opportunity to be braver with their flavour choices and potentially find a new favourite. The Cadbury Flavour Wheel is in town from 10th July to 8th August and we’re hoping people will get out of their chocolate comfort zone as one of our other flavours might surprise them," says Kane.

"It’s always easy to go back to an old favourite flavour - you know exactly what you’re going to get, but you also don’t know what you might be missing out on! What better time than World Chocolate Day to encourage New Zealand to Be Flavour Braver and try something new."

Cadbury will be popping in and out of Auckland across July and August - stopping by Sylvia Park, Lynn Mall, and Britomart so that people can find their new favourite.