Thinking about getting fit this Winter?

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 09:22

With winter now here and many looking for ways to remain active during the cold months, for some the thought of donning exercise gear and heading to the gym is enough to make them break out in a rash.

While a peek on social media may have you believing that everyone else is confident and off the gym every day looking like a million dollars, it’s important to remember that plenty of New Zealanders have never entered a gym in their life. And importantly plenty never had entered a gym in their life until they decided to take the plunge and found it to be a great experience, and very rewarding with the only side effects being more energy and a healthier life.

Feeling nervous when starting something new is to be expected, but you will soon find out that there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to joining a gym, exercise facility, or yoga studio. Many of the people who look confident and assured today were just as nervous as you when they first joined, and many of the people next to you are just like you, and starting out right now.

It’s said that the hardest part of getting to the gym is the distance between the couch and the gym door. So a good piece of advice is to make sure when choosing a facility that it is within easy distance of your home or work, and a place you look forward to going to, so that it’s worth the effort.

Just like most things in life, it’s not ‘one size fits all’ and exercise facilities are no different. Every facility has a different feel, so it’s worth spending some time looking at a few in your local area to see how they feel for you. It’s not just about the flashiest gear, it’s about an environment that you feel comfortable being in and people you can trust to give you the right information.

You will want exercise professionals that are able to tailor an exercise programme to your needs and understand that it’s not about giving you the trendiest exercises, but rather the exercises that are best for you.

The easiest and best way to check this is to ensure the exercise facility is REPs registered. What this means is that the facility, and its exercise professionals are registered and appropriately qualified and up to date to deliver safe an effective exercise advice. The exercise facility also commits to operating within an industry agreed code of conduct.