New Dunedin cafe serving fresh and housemade produce

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 10:43

Dunedin is welcoming Precinct Food, a café in the heart of the city’s emerging warehouse district, where the focus is on real food values and handcrafting the daily-changing menu from scratch.

Precinct Food comes with a quality pedigree established over the past three years that owner Liz Christensen has built while she has owned and managed The Inspired Pantry, which has become the city’s premier corporate and conference catering business.

All Precinct Food is made freshly on the premises, with the menu changing daily. Whatever the day, guests can be assured of freshly-made items including house-made breads incorporating a wide range of tasty fillings all cooked and prepared in the purpose built kitchen. Precinct offers seasonal salads, soups, hot dishes and sweet tastes to tempt everyone and works hard to ensure all food and ideas reflect current dining trends, tastes and textures. It serves Atomic coffee and is licensed with a well curated wine and beer list.

Precinct Food owner, Liz Christensen is a nurse-turned-chef who has built a city-wide reputation for fine quality food within only three years of re-training and completing her Bachelor of Culinary Arts at the Food Design Institute at Otago Polytechnic.

"My passion is creating food experiences for people where the food becomes part of the story of the event, rather than just something to eat," says Liz.

The concept for Precinct developed when The Inspired Pantry expanded rapidly under Liz’s ownership meaning the original kitchen was not large enough. When considering new premises, Liz took ‘the brave step’, and decided to open in a larger premises in the historic warehouse precinct in Dunedin’s Vogel Street.

It has been a year in the planning and construction, with Precinct Food taking up the southern end of a large former warehouse which has been completely renovated and modernised. In keeping with the building’s heritage Precinct Food has polished concrete floors and exposed beams, which are complemented by modern touches such as glass and circular tube lighting and matched with designer wooden tables and chairs.

Precinct Food is a modern, sophisticated café and event space, seating up to 80 guests. By day it's a great café for workers and guests. Outside of café hours Precinct Food is a concept space which can be hired for food experiences and events.

Precinct Food, 125 Vogel Street, Dunedin

Open Monday - Friday from 8am - 4pm