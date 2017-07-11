Escorial wool 'provides ultimate wearing experience'

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 14:12

Escorial, the luxury wool brand renowned for heritage, rarity, authentic origin and uncompromised attention to detail will showcase their autumn, winter 2018 collections at this week’s famous fabric show, Milano Unica.

The Escorial difference is the curly performance properties at the heart of the fibre resulting in Escorial garments that are lightweight, with an extraordinary soft handle, drape and resilience.

Rich in history and heritage, Escorial takes its name from the original 17th century royal El Escorial flocks that roamed the Spanish palace grounds, their fleeces woven into the finest fabrics exclusive to European royalty. Fast-forward to today where the preservation of the rare breed is closely guarded with the only direct descendants to the original royal flocks found only in small pockets of Australia’s Victoria and Tasmania and New Zealand’s South Island. Each season’s supply is exclusively limited edition with only the fleeces exhibiting exceptional Escorial characteristics selected to be woven into Escorial cloth.

"Escorial is synonymous with rarity," says New Zealander Peter Radford, founder and owner of Escorial speaking from Milan. "When a customer wears Escorial not only are they buying an ultimate wearing experience, they are helping to preserve a very rare species."

For autumn, winter 2018, Escorial coatings and jacketing’s will boast retro plaids and giant hunting, shooting and fishing patterns. The popular plain and herringbone Escorial suiting’s make up the foundation of the worsted collection and to mark the season an inclusion off-beat herringbones, mini puppy tooth with windowpane checks and tartan designs in suiting colours will be on show.

"It is always exciting to offer new seasons fabrics and with each Escorial collection our partners continue to bring the best out in the fibre," says Peter. "The Escorial cloth keeps getting better - the handle, resilience and performance makes it the perfect fabric for customers that appreciate true rarity and luxury"