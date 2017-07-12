Is a pampered pet your perfect partner? - survey

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 07:16

We all know that New Zealand is a nation of animal lovers, but a new survey reveals that for over a third of Kiwis, their pet is also the one they go to sleep with.

As well as revealing the amount of people who let their pet sleep on the bed, the latest survey to be published by Canstar Blue also discovered that 25% of people also preferred their pet to members of their immediate family.

Speaking about the findings, Canstar Blue spokesperson Emma Quantrill said:

"Those of us with pets know how strong the emotional bond can be. There is also a huge amount of independent research that has proven how valuable pets are to our mental, physical and emotional wellbeing so it’s no surprise we place so much value on them."

With pets such as dogs, the need for regular exercise can increase the physical health of the owner too, reducing the risk of heart failure, osteoporosis, stroke, high blood pressure etc. Rates of oxytocin, serotonin and dopamine, all of which are linked to emotional well-being, have also been shown to increase when a companion animal is close by or being petted.

Quantrill went on to say:

"We really do see our pets as part of the family. It’s a win win situation because they are a very welcome addition for us humans and the animals themselves also benefit from feeling love, secure and part of a pack, even cats!" According to the New Zealand Companion Animal Council, 64% of New Zealand homes have companion animals, with cats, dogs and fish being the most popular.

They are what they eat

According to the survey of 1,386 pet owners, the supermarket was the most popular place to buy pet food, followed by the pet store and vet. A quarter of people also said that they don’t like sticking to one type of food as they worry their pet will get bored of it! Not letting pets get overweight was also a concern with half of owners measuring food so that their animal did not get fat.

Satisfied customers

We are delighted to report that for the second year running, Jimbo’s has been awarded five stars for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.

Priding themselves on producing 100% NZ-made premium pet food, Jimbo’s Pet Advisor Sam Boston says:

"We have a fantastic team of pet lovers all working towards a common goal: to make products that help pets live longer, healthier, happier lives. We want the best for our own pets, and are proud to be able to offer affordable, nutritious products that support pet health and happiness."

Further information regarding this survey - https://www.canstarblue.co.nz/home-garden/pet-food