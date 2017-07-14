Rapu Ora Fitness Challenge changing more than diets

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 10:37

Anton Williams visited his doctor prior to taking up the challenge only to be told that he had critical health issues that would mean he wouldn’t be around his whÄnau for as long as what he’d planned "I felt for my children, and I had to make a difference," he, says.

The Williams whÄnau began exercising together, exchanging chippies for fruit and soon realised that it was not just a physical challenge but an emotional one as well.

Anton went on to lose 23kgs from his Body Mass Index (BMI) winning the challenge and gaining a whole new perspective on life. Returning to the doctor Anton’s results had all returned to normal "I burst into tears, all my results were normal and my doctor said I just gained another 10 years. This challenge has transformed my life."

Peta Watson, a student studying the Bachelor of Applied Science (Medical Technology Imaging) placed third losing a total of 1.2kg BMI. "I had a goal to get into better health," she says.

"I did my journey by myself, it was my own journey but I used the other participants as encouragement rather than support. It is a challenge, I’d encourage anyone new to it, to use support more than I did."

On behalf of all participants, acknowledgement goes out to the sport and exercise students who took the time to train, encourage and support participants throughout each challenge, volunteering their own time towards making a difference in the lives of others.