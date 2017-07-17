Kiwi women feeling the pressure to be superwoman

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 09:47

Research by NEXT Magazine has found that women’s definition of success has changed, as they increasingly move from the home to the workplace. Many New Zealand women feel like they are struggling with ‘chasing it all’ syndrome, with 47% believing that the expectation for them to be superwoman is very high. That figure rose to 60% among females in their 30s.

This comes from the NEXT Report, a 10-part series running in the monthly title. NEXT commissions this research to look at the varying views of women in New Zealand and get a greater understanding of the particular successes and difficulties Kiwi women face.

"This generation of women have been brought up to believe they can have it all, but what that translates to for a lot of them is doing it all instead," NEXT editor Rachael Russell says. "Even though we’re making strides in the workplace, the burden of unpaid work in the home still falls to women, more often than not. So women are under tremendous pressure to keep all the balls up in the air, at home and at work."

The NEXT Report found that 40% of women surveyed agreed with the statement ‘I’m not a success if I don’t work’. Gender expert professor Annabel Cooper from the University of Otago says that this is because, historically, women only measured success in regards to home and family, but these days "Women are measuring themselves in terms of success in paid work as well as in home and family, and increasingly appearance too."

The pressure to be successful can at times be overwhelming. In fact, 56% of women surveyed believed they had not fulfilled their potential in life. In this report, we consider the reasons why women feel so much pressure to achieve, and the different ways we define success. We also look at what the pathway to achieving success is, and how it can be accomplished.

In the future, the NEXT Report will look at topics like gender inequality and women’s health. Being a modern woman can be challenging and NEXT magazine is the perfect medium to look at the issues they face.

For more digital updates from NEXT and to read the full report, visit New Zealand’s largest website for women and NEXT’s new online home www.nowtolove.co.nz

The Next Report has been compiled from the results of a nationally representative survey of 1,087 New Zealand women aged 15+ conducted by Bauer Media in October 2016. The margin of error is +/- 3.1%. It was first conducted in 2008.