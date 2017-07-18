Russell Athletic back at New Zealand Fashion Weekend

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 22:36

Russell Athletic are back at New Zealand Fashion Weekend with a must see show on the main stage on Sunday 3rd September 2017 at 3.30pm at Viaduct Events Centre.

Russell Athletic is a true sports fashion icon and no doubt this show will remind you why that is.

The show is themed around looking into your past and seeing Russell Athletic. They are dependable, reliable and trusted.

The audience will embark on a journey to explore the invention of the humble cotton sweatshirt through music, dance, and style. A merging of sports/lifestyle fashion from THEN and NOW, from the streets to the runway.

Performances by New Zealand’s top artists, such as Vince Harder, Maaka Fiso, Erakah Nansen, Grace Ikenasio and Taye Williams and live band also accompanied by the world hip hop champions, IDentity Dance Company.

"This range will not only showcase our diversity as a sports lifestyle brand but also re-establish our iconic heritage that was born back in 1902. We R the Original and will always be the Originators of the Cotton Sweatshirt" says New Zealand’s General Manager Patrick Petelo

Do not miss out on your chance to witness 115 years of fashion design in one amazing show stopping extravaganza.

The official after party will be hosted by The Lula Inn, a slice of pacific paradise recently opened in the heart of Princes Wharf. The perfect spot for an everyday escape, Lula's offers lively drinking, dining and entertainment experiences, unique for food and drink lovers and music fans alike.

Buy your tickets now from iticket.co.nz - You will not be disappointed!

RUSSELL ATHLETIC - "We R The Original"