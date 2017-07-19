Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 19:14

In celebration of fine-dining restaurant Sidart’s eighth birthday, two of New Zealand’s top chefs have joined forces for a one-night only dining event in Auckland.

On September 14, multi-award winning chefs Sid Sahrawat and Giulio Sturla, the chef-owner of the famed Roots Restaurant in Lyttleton, Christchurch will delight diners with an innovative six-course menu.

The high-profile collaboration, North to South at Sidart, will showcase the best of local and foraged produce from in and around Auckland and Christchurch, where the chefs are based.

The menu will be agreed just days before the event, with Sid foraging for his ingredients in Auckland, and Giulio in Lyttleton. Guests will enjoy six amuses, six courses (three from each chef) and a glass of champagne, all for $180. Wine matching to each course is an additional $90.

Passionate in his kitchen to the point of obsession, Sid has worked hard to make the Sidart experience truly special and says the restaurant’s eighth birthday celebration will be nothing less than inspirational.

"Since we first opened in 2009, our motto of ‘inspirational dining’ has formed the backbone of everything Sidart represents and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our eighth birthday than with North to South at Sidart.

"From garden to table, Giulio and I will be taking diners on a culinary journey of taste and flavour, highlighting the best produce we’ve found in our very own cities," says Sid.

The two chefs met in 2010 when Chiliean-born Giulio dined at Sidart, having just arrived in New Zealand from Spain.

Giulio commented, "Sid’s inventive, seasonal flavour combinations and visual compositions appealed to my personal ethos. I believe food has a story to tell, and every single ingredient has a meaning, a message and a purpose for being on a plate.

"Both Sid and I create food with respect to nature; this is why I am looking forward to collaborating with the team at Sidart in September, and excited to bring the best of South Island produce to Auckland."

Sid is widely regarded as one of New Zealand's most talented and innovative chefs and has been consistently recognised since opening the fine-dining restaurant almost eight years ago.

Giulio is equally regarded as one of New Zealand’s top culinary professionals. He worked in world renowned restaurant Mugaritz in Spain before he and his wife Christy moved to Christchurch and opened Roots Restaurant in Lyttleton.

Both Sidart and Roots have been celebrated in numerous local restaurant awards and are ranked in La Liste’s Top 1000 restaurants listing, along with just six other New Zealand restaurants. With Sid’s famous innovative art on a plate and Giulio’s passion for local, ethical and sustainable produce, this event is guaranteed to be one to remember.

Tickets are limited and bookings can be made online at sidart.co.nz.