Range-topping Commodore VXR breaks cover

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 06:45

Most advanced Commodore ever packs 235kW 3.6-litre V6 engine, 9-speed automatic transmission and adaptive All-Wheel-Drive VXR adds Brembo front brakes and unique sports set-up including Continuous Damping Control (CDC)

Unique to VXR are three switchable drive modes to adjust CDC dampers, steering, transmission and the ‘Twinster’ AWD system Unmistakeable, muscular styling

Local development program with over 100,000km driven to date Commodore VXR due to launch alongside rest of the range in early 2018

Holden has lifted the covers on the range-topping VXR variant of the next-generation Holden Commodore.

With a focus on dynamic handling, efficient performance and stunning traction off the line, Commodore VXR will show a different side to Holden’s performance capabilities while still using lessons learned from almost 40 years of continuous local Commodore development.

Differentiating the VXR as the jewel in the next-generation Commodore crown, the range-topping model boasts Brembo front brakes and a unique sports set-up allowing drivers to switch between driving modes. Driver-adjustable settings include Continuous Damping Control (CDC), steering, transmission and the adaptive AWD system.

Packing a 3.6-litre V6 engine pumping out 235W and 381Nm, paired with a 9-speed transmission and adaptive all-wheel drive system boasting torque vectoring technology and a twin-clutch rear differential. Combined with the selectable drive modes, the all-new Commodore VXR blends power with control for ultimate driver engagement.

"The next-gen Commodore VXR offers a different execution of performance to the outgoing SS but make no mistake, this is a more than worthy successor," said Holden’s renowned Lead Dynamics Engineer, Rob Trubiani.

"We’ve been involved in the development of this car from the beginning and I personally have spent significant time behind the wheel overseas and at Holden’s Lang Lang proving ground.

"The V6 engine with the adaptive AWD and 9-speed transmission make the VXR a quick and smooth car to drive, even in wet conditions. Importantly we also have Brembo front brakes and Continuous Damping Control (CDC) and drivers are able to switch between three driving modes for distinctly different drive experiences.

"We can’t wait to get the car in the hands of our customers next year but for now, we’ve still got some work to do and will continue to work with the team in Europe, who are currently completing chassis development at Nürburgring in Germany."

The next-generation Commodore VXR also adds sports styling to its ‘Sculptural Artistry Meets German Precision’ design language with bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels, larger rear spoiler, front and rear sports fascias and premium VXR sill plates.

Other highlights include next-generation adaptive LED Matrix headlights, heated and ventilated leather performance front seats, a wealth of cutting-edge driver assistance technology.

The next-generation Commodore VXR will be on sale alongside the rest of the sedan range, along with Sportwagon and Tourer body styles, in early 2018.

