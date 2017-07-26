Niue to host yoga and wellness adventure

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 12:31

Yogis with an eye for adventure take note: Niue Island’s first organised Yoga Retreat will take place this Labour Weekend (21-25 October).

Organised by Niue Tourism, in association with Wellness Retreats NZ, BCD Travel and the Scenic Matavai Resort, the five-day, four-night retreat will feature daily yoga sessions, nutrition and wellbeing workshops, a complimentary massage, and healthy food, along with the opportunity to explore the island, which is notable for its relaxed, "no-hype" vibe. The Retreat coincides with the tail of the whale-watching season at Niue and a trip to view the whales is an optional extra.

The Retreat will be run by Wellness Retreats NZ founder and Yoga teacher Melissa Carroll and integrative and holistic nutritionist Kaytee Boyd.

Niue Tourism Director of Marketing Felicity Bollen says the Retreat is an exciting first for Niue. "It is so appropriate to host a retreat of this sort on Niue, which defines the phrase ‘chilling out’. We think this will be an incredibly rich and restorative adventure for the participants, and hopefully something we can repeat in the future. There certainly aren’t many such retreats happening in the South Pacific."

The Retreat package includes flights, accommodation at the island’s four-star hotel the Scenic Matavai Resort, with sweeping views of the ocean, transfers and transport on the island, along with meals and a complimentary 30-minute massage. Total package cost starts at $2690 per person twin share, with terms and conditions applying and the price based on a minimum of 10 travellers taking up the offer. More details and a booking link can be found at www.niueisland.com/calendar/yoga

Niue lies 2400km northeast of New Zealand about 3.5 hours by air, with all flights out of Auckland. It’s an hour ahead of New Zealand but a day behind being over the Dateline; local currency is the NZ Dollar. The island is the largest coral island in the world and its attractions include crystal-clear waters for diving, great restaurants, forest walks, cycle tracks and an impressive set of caves and secluded coves.