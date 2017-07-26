Bupa chefs compete in national culinary competition

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 17:11

Two Bupa chefs from the Christchurch region will compete in this year’s Senior Lifestyle Cuisine competition at the NZ Chefs National Salon, held at the ASB Showgrounds on 30 July.

Shafa Rahman, Kitchen Manager at Bupa Parkstone, and Don Gourley, Chef at Bupa Cashmere View, will be among the line-up of ten finalists from around the country’s care homes and retirement villages cooking at this year’s competition.

The Senior Lifestyle Cuisine competition is New Zealand’s premier aged care cooking competition and highlights the fast-growing trend towards offering innovative cuisine at aged care facilities.

During the live cook-off, Shafa and Don will have 75 minutes to prepare and serve four covers of a main dish, two of which are served in an easy to eat format. The dishes must also include set components such as Hoki loin and Maggi instant mash.

Shafa and Don, who have both been with Bupa around three years, are being mentored by Chef Jerson Lat from Bupa Harbourview, who won second place in the competition last year.

Shafa says she enjoys cooking for residents and making food that’s comforting and healthy. "It makes residents feel like they’re at home. There’s lots of appreciation, even with family".

Don started his cooking apprenticeship in the army and was previously employed in various settings before joining Bupa. "Food is something residents really look forward to," he says. Don says the competition will challenge him to turn the set ingredients into a really tasty meal.

The dishes are judged by top industry professionals, this year led by Head Judge Mark Wylie (Southern Hospitality) with Marc Soper (Executive Chef, Wharekauhau Lodge) and Chetan Pangan (Executive Chef Copthorne, Oriental Bay). Judging is undertaken according to the World Chefs’ criteria.

The judges will assess the competitors and their dishes against criteria including: presentation of food, taste and texture, control of cooking process, professional practice and preparation.

The Senior Lifestyle Cuisine competition takes place on 31 July at the Logan Campbell Centre, ASB Showgrounds, Auckland.

Sponsors of the event are: Bidvest, Choice Catering Equipment, Independent Fisheries, Nestlé Professional, Service IQ and vegetables.co.nz.