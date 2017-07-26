$1 million win for Auckland Lotto player

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 21:45

There will be a midweek celebration for a Lotto player from Auckland after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Pt Chevalier Lotto Plus in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by a player from the Bay of Plenty, who takes home $500,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Pt Chevalier Lotto Plus should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.