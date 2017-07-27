Top-priced stockings not the top performer, Consumer NZ finds

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 12:37

Consumer NZ’s latest test of stockings found you don’t need to pay an arm and a leg for a decent pair of tights this winter.

The test assessed 10 well-known brands of 70 denier stockings, ranging in price from $3.99 to $29.95. The tights were tested for their ability to withstand laddering and their overall strength.

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin says the top scorer was a $10 pair of Razzamatazz-brand tights, which out-performed products costing two to three times as much.

Three of the brands tested performed poorly when it came to laddering. The cheapest pair, $3.99 Pams-brand tights, returned very poor results. "These tights were very quick to ladder, even with minimal stretching. You’re unlikely to get much wear out of them once they snag," Ms Chetwin says.

Other brands that performed poorly for laddering were Stepout ($16.99) and Kayser ($15.99).

The laddering test involved a small hole being punctured into the fabric, which was then stretched.

Ms Chetwin says most products performed reasonably well in its "burst" test, which measures the strength and elasticity of the fabric.

"Our test results show paying a higher price for winter tights may not guarantee a superior product."

The testing was conducted for Consumer NZ by the New Zealand Wool Testing Authority. Test results for all 10 brands can be found in the July issue of Consumer magazine and at consumer.org.nz, along with a video of how the products were tested.