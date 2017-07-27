Growing foxgloves and echinops ritro

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 17:10

Fantastic foxgloves

If your garden needs a little height, there’s no better plant to grow than foxgloves. These striking and colourful plants can grow to over 1 metre tall and look fantastic in most gardens.

In addition to their height, foxgloves are known for the striking and attractive bell-shaped flowers they produce in clusters at the top of their long stems.

At Awapuni we stock foxgloves in a range of vibrant colours including lavender, cream, apricot, white and purple. Plus, we also sell a mixed bundle of seedlings.

If you’d like to complement your foxgloves with other tall-growing flowers, I recommend grabbing some delphinium, lupin and hollyhock seedlings from www.awapuni.co.nz. Grown together, these four will create a lovely cottage garden effect.

Once you've got your seedlings you need to find a good spot to plant. Foxgloves will grow most places but they grow best in semi-shade with moist soil that is not prone to frost.

Remember foxgloves are very toxic. The whole plant, including seeds, leaves and roots is poisonous. So make sure to wear gloves when planting or caring for them. And, if you have young children around (with a tendency to put things and hands in their mouths), I suggest thinking carefully about where you plant them.

Once you’ve found the right place, dig in a bit of compost before you plant. They like a nutrient rich soil so this will help give them a good start.

As you would expect from plants with a bit of height it's important not to grow each seedling too close together - around 35cm apart is ideal.

If you plant our established foxgloves (our established plants are plants that have had extra months growing at the nursery so they fast-forward the pleasure you receive from each plant) you can expect to see them flower in around two months. If you decide to grow foxglove seedlings you can look forward to them flowering in around three to four months.

For a longer flowering season, dead head (i.e. remove the dead flowers) before the last blooms open. This will encourage the plants to flower again. This will also stop the flowers going to seed if you don’t want to extend your display of foxglove flowers for next year.

Easy-care, long-lasting echinops ritro

I often think it can be nice to have some plants in your garden that don’t require much work. Kind of like a set and forget approach - once it’s planted it will take care of itself.

Echinops ritro, also known as globe thistle, is one of these easy-care plants. It is a hardy plant that tolerates frost and heat, and thrives just about anywhere. And, because it’s a perennial it will stay in your garden a long time. (For beginner gardeners out there, annuals are plants that only last one year or season. Perennials will keep popping up season after season.)

Like the name globe thistle suggests, it looks like a round version of a Scottish thistle in that lovely deep blue/purple colour. However, it’s actually a member of the aster family and not a thistle at all. Which is great, because this means it doesn’t have any spiny prickles.

If you have a perennial garden or want to create a cottage garden look, echinops ritro would make a great addition. It looks nice planted amongst other tall, cottage garden-style plants foxgloves, lupin, hollyhocks and delphinium.

It also looks lovely grown with coneflower Echinacea in a border - their similar appearances really compliment each other.

And, if you still need further convincing about growing echinops ritro, bees love it!

If you’d like to try growing echinops ritro, head to www.awapuni.co.nz to order your satisfaction guaranteed seedlings and enjoy the convenience of having them delivered direct to your door.

Once your seedlings have arrived, it’s time to look for somewhere to plant them. I recommend making the most of their hardiness and growing them in full sun. Plant each seedling approximately 30cm apart.

When they start flowering in early summer, you can expect to enjoy their stunning blooms for around eight weeks. Echinops ritro make good cut flowers and wonderful dried flowers. As dried flowers they can last for years in a good condition.

When they’ve finished flowering I sometimes cut them back to around a third of their height. This gets rid of all the old leaves and encourages the plants to come away stronger the following spring. It will also stop them re-seeding if you do it early enough - when the colour starts to fade in the flower heads. Otherwise it’s fine to take advantage of their easy-care nature and just let them do their thing.