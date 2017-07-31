SPCA encourages animal lovers to go barking for baking

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 09:54

The SPCA is encouraging Kiwis across the country to get their paws messy in the kitchen for this year’s SPCA Cupcake Day. The annual fundraiser provides a tasty way for New Zealanders to "bake" a difference in the fight against animal cruelty.

Now in its ninth year, Cupcake Day is the SPCA’s fun, community-driven annual fundraiser with all proceeds going towards protecting abused, neglected, injured and abandoned animals. Since 2009, supporters of the charity have raised more than $2million through the baking and selling of cupcakes and other treats.

This year, SPCA Cupcake Day is on Monday 14 August, and the SPCA is inviting people to register and bake for friends, family, colleagues and classmates, no matter what their baking ability. All the funds raised go directly towards helping animals in bakers’ local areas. The SPCA aims to raise $400,000 through Cupcake Day sales this year.

The SPCA’s acting CEO Andrea Midgen encourages everyone to get creative in the kitchen.

"In our SPCA centres across the country, 46,000 abused and neglected animals come through our doors every year in need of love and care. Cupcake Day is a fun and delicious way to help raise funds for the shelter, food and vet treatment these animals need, while they wait for their forever homes," she says.

"We want Kiwis to go barking mad for baking! We’re very grateful to everyone who bakes or buys a cupcake. The funds raised help the SPCA to provide vital care to vulnerable animals across New Zealand."

How to take part: It’s easy to get involved in Cupcake Day 2017. You can register to bake and sell as an individual, team or school at www.spcacupcakeday.co.nz

After registering, you’ll receive plenty of ideas, recipes, inspiration and tips to make your event special. The SPCA encourages Cupcake Day participants to use SPCA Blue Tick approved eggs in their baking. Remember to share photos of your sweet creations on the SPCA’s Facebook page at SPCACupcakeDayNZ and on Instagram and Twitter using the #SPCACupcakeDay