'Mumpreneurs' contributions to the Australian economy recognised

The AusMumpreneur Awards recognises Mumpreneurs contributions to the Australian economy.

Round one started with 1000 nominations and 14 000 votes. 170 Finalists have been chosen.

The official list can be found here: https://www.ausmumpreneur.com/meet-2017-ausmumpreneur-awards-finalists/

Co-founder, Katy Garner, says:

"Each year we are amazed by the caliber of entries we receive for the AusMumpreneur Awards, Mums from all industries including finance, fashion, tech, beauty, charity, health and environmental from all around Australia building incredible global businesses often started from their kitchen table while at home rasing young children."

"These Mums are adding millions of dollars to the Australian Economy and are also often creating businesses that give back to the community. Over the past few years we have noticed a growing trend of women starting a business focused on making a difference in their community so this year we've introduced the Reckon Social Impact Award to recognise these women and the incredible work they are doing."

AusMumpreneur of the Year Finalists https://www.ausmumpreneur.com/2017-ausmumpreneur-year-award-finalists/

Social Impact Finalists https://www.ausmumpreneur.com/2017-social-impact-award-finalists/

Here are some of the incredible finalists: Irene Patsalides, Mirenesse Cosmetics - AusMumpreneur of the Year Finalist

I’m Irene Patsalides, I’m 58 and I have been running Mirenesse Cosmetics for 17 years. Mirenesse wasn’t started with any financial backing, we grew everything from the ground up and I’m proud to say we have won over 60 awards for our range of anti-ageing makeup and skincare. 100% cruelty free, high-quality ingredients, combining the best of nature and science to empower every woman to feel confident every single day. Our products are designed for sensitive skin and we leave out the harmful things like parabens. We recently hit 400,000 fans on Facebook and sell 1 Mascara every 3 minutes.

www.mirenesse.com

Laura Furiosi, Rashoodz Swimwear - AusMumpreneur of the Year Finalist

I am a mother three daughters. Founder and CEO of a children’s swimwear label called Rashoodz. We are sold internationally in China, Thailand, Taiwan, UK, USA. In Australia we are sold in David Jones, Bubs Baby Shop, Swimwear Galore, Chemist Warehouse and many others. Rashoodz has won awards for its design in the US, UK and Australia. Rashoodz is designed make a swim with baby an easy experience for parents. I have just purchased our own warehouse for expansion. I am also starting an additional company that does third party logistics for other brands and business coaching called "Bossy Mummy."

www.rashoodz.com.au

Bianca Hartge-Hazelman, Financy - Emerging AusMumpreneur of the Year

I’m a proud mum of three daughters under five. When I’m not playing and caring for my beautiful kids, I love to write. Life is a juggle but I love building Financy, which is the only place in Australia that collaborates on all things women and money. I believe that what I am creating will enhance the lives of my children and future generations of women. My goal is to help women and businesses break the cycle of financial inequity that exists in Australia. I have experienced this first hand, with a grandmother who still can’t use a credit card and a mum who has often struggled financially, especially later in life.

www.financy.com.au/

Julia Simmonds, Itchy Baby Co - Rising Star AusMumpreneur of the Year

Before having my two children, Christian (5 years) and Sofia (4 years) I worked as a pharmacist and later combined my pharmacy background with a Masters degree in Communication to influence government health policy. Two years ago I founded Itchy Baby Co. which offers a range of natural products to target eczema and itchy, dry skin, as well as offering health information and tailored advice and support to families suffering with eczema. Currently we employ five staff, have a customer database of over 30 000 families who have bought our products, as well as a social media community of nearly 80 000.

itchybabyco.com.au

Rochelle Courtenay, Share the Dignity - Rising Star AusMumpreneur of the Year

My name is Rochelle Courtenay Founder of Share the Digntiy. A mother of two beautiful teenage girls. Share the Dignity is a National Registered charity helping to ensure that everyone is afforded the dignity in life that so many of us take for granted. Since 2015 we have collected over $9 MILLION dollars of donations and funds ensuring we make a real difference to those most in need. We hold three collections a year #dignity drive in April and August and #itsinthebag Xmas appeal in November. We hold 3 events a year #DigniTEA in May, #yoga4dignity in September and #istandup comedy night in October.

www.sharethedignity.com.au

Tamar Krebs, Group Homes Australia- AusMumpreneur of the Year Finalist

As an adult I worked in Aged care for over 18 years managing nursing homes, and dementia units. I started to ask myself why we as a society feel the need to warehouse our elderly?

If we live our entire life in a community surrounded by friends and family then why at a person’s most vulnerable point in their life do we lock them away from society, their familiar suburb and why do we focus on their disability?

All this lead to the search for people to be able to age in a HOME that LOOKS, feels and smells like a home in a person’s familiar suburb.

I started Group Homes Australia on my own, I presented 38 times to high net worth individuals, venture capitalist, private equity groups anyone that would listen to my story!

I eventually found a wonderful syndicate of investors that see the vision of changing the way Dementia care is delivered in Australia.

www.grouphomes.com.au

