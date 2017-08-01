Cascade Creek campsite ready for summer

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 11:04

The Department of Conservation is prepped for another busy season on the Milford Road with upgrades to the popular Cascade Creek campsite almost complete.

Cascade Creek, at the southern end of Lake Gunn, will now be equipped to host up to 300 visitors a night with the establishment of 120 formal camping sites.

DOC recreation and historic principal ranger Grant Tremain says the upgrades were in response to the growing number of visitors looking to spend time in the Milford area.

"Over the past three to four years there’s been a huge increase in visitor numbers to the area. We want to ensure the quality of the experience people are seeking is supported by the right infrastructure, so expanding our capability at our most popular campsite was a logical next step."

In April, work began to expand the site’s capacity, including new toilets, improved kitchen facilities and extra space for campervans.

"This means more people will be able to stay in this area overnight - taking the pressure of Milford Sound and spreading the load during peak times. It’s also located in one of the most spectacular places, offering visitors plenty of opportunity to explore more than just the postcard shot of Mitre Peak."

Another benefit of upgrading the Cascade Creek site is that the upgrades could be done with minimal disruption to both the land and the people recreating on it, Grant says.

"Historically, this site has had a variety of uses over the lifespan of the Milford Road and has been operating as a campsite for many years. Due to its size, the disruption to campers was mitigated through staged work, and we could keep it open throughout the upgrade."

The finishing touches are expected to take place next week, with students from Te Anau School also helping plant native trees along the bunds, Grant says.

"It will be ready just in time for the summer season."