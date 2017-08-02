UCOL student to present at NZ Fashion Week

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 13:30

Gienipha Tutaki shows off a piece from her collection for New Zealand Fashion Week.

UCOL Bachelor of Design and Arts student Gienipha Tutaki is set to rub shoulders with the leading fashion designers in the country after being selected to present at New Zealand Fashion Week this month.

Gienipha, a third year student majoring in Textile/Fashion Design in Whanganui, will be one of eight designers presenting at the Miromoda Showcase.

Miromoda, the Indigenous Maori Fashion Apparel Board, aims to advance the standard and status of MÄori fashion design.

Gienipha gained selection for New Zealand Fashion Week by placing as a runner up in the Miromoda Fashion Design Competition. There she presented to a panel of judges, including New Zealand Fashion Week founder Dame Pieter Stewart.

Gienipha’s collection is a contemporary mixture of the fashion of Whanganui MÄori and European settlers from the late 19th century.

"It started off with one garment, but I really loved the idea so I worked it into a collection with the earthy tones, blacks, whites, and sepias. This was because a lot of the photos I was inspired by were taken in the late 1800s. Those colours just spoke to me."

Gienipha’s collection, consisting of six full outfits, is trans-seasonal with multiple layers which can be taken off and put on to suit the conditions.

"They are really good as winter pieces as well as summer pieces because they are really light, delicate fabrics."

Gienipha says she’s excited about having her collection on the runway and hoping the experience can open some doors to help her go further in the industry.

"They’re giving you a platform and you’ve got to use it to the best of your ability. I guess I’ll see what happens and then go from there."

Gienipha also made it to the second round of judging for this year’s World of Wearable Arts competition, with a piece that combined traditional MÄori flax-weaving with modern techniques and materials.

You can follow Gienipha’s journey to New Zealand Fashion Week on her Instagram gienipha.tutaki.