Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 16:44

Introducing 2016 Sacred Hill Reserve Hawke’s Bay Syrah - a juicy and refreshing wine that lingers on the palate and tantalises the tastebuds!

With enticing aromas of nutmeg, red fruits and violets along with savoury notes of black olives and baked stony earth - this drop has layers of flavour wrapped in a silky texture, making it a delightful number for the cooler months.

Bottled in December 2016 using grapes nurtured on stunning parcels of land in the Hawke’s Bay, this Sacred Hill Syrah has been aged for eight months in French oak barrels and is suitable for cellaring for 3 - 5 years.

Winemaker Jack Cornes says "Vintage 2016 was something of a roller coaster ride, with erratic weather, a cool early summer, and a blistering February that fortunately culminated in a very successful harvest! Our winemaking is team delighted with this distinctive Hawke’s Bay Syrah which is drinking beautifully. We’re very pleased to have it on shelves and have no doubt it will go down well with lovers of this varietal."

Match this wine with cured, barbequed or roasted meats.

Find this wine at selected wine stores and supermarkets, RRP $29.99.

www.sacredhill.com