Tupare to reveal shrubbery secrets

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 08:40

The care and pruning of large shrubs will be covered in a free home gardening workshop at one of New Plymouth’s premier heritage properties on Sunday (13 August).

The gardeners at TÅ«pare will take workshop participants through the steps needed to achieve the best plant health and optimum flowering for camellias, rhododendrons and the like in home gardening settings.

The individual needs of different species will also be covered, along with the best pruning techniques and tips to maintain the ideal size and shape to fit their garden settings. Workshop attendees will gain the knowledge and confidence needed to tackle shrub care and pruning.

Sunday’s workshop runs from 2pm to 4pm at Tupare, 487 Mangorei Rd, New Plymouth. It’s part of a year-round programme of learning and leisure events at Tupare, Pukeiti and Hollard Gardens, the three heritage properties owned and managed by the Taranaki Regional Council on behalf of the people of the region. For more information, see www.trc.govt.nz/gardens/.