White House Publishing announces new books for review

Finalists in two categories this year - Making a Difference (Business) and the Social Impact award.

White Light Universal encompasses three areas of our business: White Light for the Soul (healing, spiritual guidance and tarot readings), White Light Publishing House, and White Light for Humanity.

Are you ready to let go of the negative and self-limiting beliefs that are holding you back and adopt positive and inspiring ones that support you to be the best you can be and live your most extraordinary life? This inspirational book, inspired by the guidance of the angels through a dream will encourage you to create positive change to your beliefs and your life so that you can live the life your heart is calling to you.

Kerrie is an Intuitive Belief Coach, Certified Angel Card Reader, author and a dedicated believer!

A Rising Moon on Domestic Violence is a powerful set of poems with words from the heart. Written in a poetic manner from a tortured place set in the writer's soul, it takes the readers on a journey of sadness, but it uplifts the voice of advocacy to be against such senseless and mindless violence. Page after page, it will make you feel emotions that compel your inner mind. Now is the time to change, the time to end the silence and we must never let the voices remain silent. Let this book take you on a journey of emotions.

Messages to nourish the soul

You are amazeballs, the bomb, so perfectly created, the superhero in your own life....

Yet we don't always feel this day to day, when life gets in the way and your inner light feels further and further away. That is where Angelical Wisdoms steps in- to get you thinking, to help ignite your inner flame to epic proportions, to connect you back to the Divine and your spiritual pit crew, to give you that kick you may have been needing or a gentle angel wing hug to know you are not alone.

Open to a page and let your heart and soul devour the words, the energy and allow your natural power to grow and shine.

Let the world need sunglasses for your epic light.

A beautiful affirmation book aimed at inspiring children, teens and adults alike to live a confident and empowered life. Created by artist and spiritualist, Rosa Carrafa.

Being an Empath Kid' is the next book in the Soul Kids Series.

This book was created to support all of those children who have been born with the gift of being an Empath. Being an Empath is a gift, yet it can be quite challenging at the same time.

An Empath is a highly sensitive person who can deeply perceive emotions in other people, and feel what they feel. In this book, we provide children with the tools and knowledge to help them better understand what it means to have this gift, and how to manage it in a positive way.

Depression. It's a battle. One that too many people sadly cannot conquer, or even know how to begin to tackle.

Recent studies in Australia show that a person takes their own life every three hours. Men in particular are still stigmatised when it comes to looking after their mental and emotional well being, and this contributes to the fact that there are so many men who not only find themselves in a depressive state, but get stuck there; sometimes for the rest of their lives, or worse still, reaching the point of ending their own lives.

Something needs to change, and stories like Rick's are exactly what are needed.

Rick Williams would be considered by many to be your average, Aussie male, and there's no doubt that his story will sound awfully familiar to most young males living in today's society.

As you read his brutally honest words, share in his pain, confusion and challenges, you will soon realise just how inspiring it is to find out how he has been able to overcome it.

I am the Architect of my own Destruction is the powerful, real life story of this incredible young man's journey from the absolute depths of depression, to living a full and purposeful life.

You may be a Lightworker yourself, or perhaps you’re not sure. You may simply wish to know more about what Lightworkers are here on Earth to achieve. Regardless of where you're at on your journey in this lifetime, you're sure to find the stories inside this book to be inspiring, real, and eerily familiar, as you find that these Lightworkers’ stories are not so unlike your own.

Join us, as we explore some of the real experiences of Lightworkers from around the world, including renowned psychic medium, Jacquelene Close Moore and Angelic Messenger, Raúl Estevez.

Lightworkers on Earth couldn’t be needed more than they are right now, and as we experience such a significant shift and mass awakening, these natural bringers of light and love are shining brighter than ever before.

Join us, as we explore some of the real experiences of Lightworkers from around the world, including renowned psychic medium, Jacquelene Close

Joy is Michelle George's debut book. A delightful book for children.

What is joy?’ Do you know?

Is it somewhere out there?

Perhaps you will find it where you least expect it.

Join the adventure to solve the mystery and maybe, just maybe, you will find your joy.

For anyone who feels overwhelmed and lost. A collection of insightful and inspiring prose to remind you of what you may have forgotten, and bring you back to who you are.

Jane shares her story of recovery from binge eating disorder and the strategies she used to stabilise her weight and get her life back on track.

This book will help you to reprogram your brain to make changing your behaviour around food easier than it would otherwise be. And you’ll learn how to switch on your body’s anti-ageing mechanisms that take the guess work out of dropping weight naturally, building muscle, and feeling great in midlife and beyond.

Wake up is Leanne Magoulias' debut book - written with Kelly Hender

I’m a medium - not the fluffy kind who tells you I can see riches around the corner - I’m the hard-knocks medium who tells it like it is because you need to hear it. You’ve got an opportunity in front of you to fix your life now. It comes down to two choices: either put this book down and stay in the rut your life is in, or turn the page and take the healing path to a better life…

Turning the page and getting to work on fixing your problems will result in your core issue - be it money, relationships or self-worth - improving and you will gain a clear picture

A collection of inspiring works about the amazing benefits of healing through words and the impact it has on the mind, body, and soul.

Both Christie and Jessie have personally experienced the benefits of healing through writing and know exactly how therapeutic and empowering it is to be able to express themselves on paper in order to begin the healing process.

After finding how therapeutic it was for both of them to write about their life journey thus far, they decided to develop this book. Christie and Jessie accepted submissions from everyday people about how writing has helped them in their lives, and even encouraged people to practice it for themselves for the very first time, to be able to experience therapeutic writing firsthand, which you will see reflected in some of the stories that have been included in this book.

The aim of publishing this compilation of stories is to help people become aware of the wonderful benefits of healing through writing and just how very powerful it can be.

20 % of all proceeds of the sale of this book will be donated to Beyond Blue

