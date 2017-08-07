Te Atawhai Wellness Retreat urges 'move to live, live to move'

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 17:25

Co-Founder and spokeswoman for Te Atawhai Wellness Retreat, Annah Stretton supports the results of a study conducted at the University of Oxford that concludes that a sedentary lifestyle and inactivity plays an equally major role in obesity as poor food choices.

Conclusions from research conducted by the University of Oxford’s Department of Primary Care Health Service have proven that "low levels of physical activity are associated with an increased risk of weight gain and obesity." NZ CEO Annah Stretton wholeheartedly agrees.

"The drastic decrease in movement has become a great contributor to many of our modern day diseases: cancer, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, depression…. the list goes on," she says.

"The sad fact is that we are only too quick to seek medical intervention as a way to combat these conditions and choose to ignore what we already know, that we just need to move more."

Along with Rebecca Skilton and Sherryll Gordon, Annah Stretton co-founded Wellness Retreat Te Atawhai at the foothills of majestic Mount Te Aroha as a challenge to traditional ‘quick fix’ wellness approaches by introducing a series of bespoke experiences and simple daily practices that reap lasting benefits.

An advocate of going back to basics as the key to robust health, Te Atawhai’s three Founders hold a passionate belief that movement is the key to good health: it lifts the heart rate, pumps more oxygen through the blood, feeds the muscles, and activates the release of endorphins.

Stretton recommends activities that will keep us moving throughout the day: use the stairs rather than lifts or escalators, take the basket option at the supermarket, purchase a standing desk, ensure that your water bottle is at a distance that forces you to stand up and drink every 15 minutes. Weight bearing exercises, such as Pilates, yoga and weights, are vital for the maintenance of strong healthy bones.

In a bid to get people up and moving, Stretton, Skilton and Gordon have launched a special "Get Ready for Summer" package. Normally valued at NZ$2700, Te Atawhai's 4- day Wellness Experience is now being offered at NZ$1900 if bookings are made by the end of August.

As a last word, Stretton says, "Movement is what our bodies were made to do. It’s important to move a little more so that we can live and love life a little more, a life where we will feel better, think better, be better."

About Te Atawhai:

Founded by Annah Stretton, Rebecca Skilton and Sherryll Gordon, Te Atawhai is a holistic health and wellness retreat located at the foot of the majestic Mount Te Aroha, a region famous for its breathtaking flora and fauna, its vast array of mountain walking tracks, and for the healing properties of its hot springs.

Te Atawhai’s four-day wholeness retreat has been carefully designed to reset the modern day living rhythms in a way that brings about lasting change to their guests’ health, vitality and zest for life. They help to create a new sense of awareness and mindfulness around nutrition, movement and mind management.

4-Day Wellness Experience:

- Now NZ$1900 if bookings made and paid for by end August 2017 (Normally NZD $2,700).

- Price includes: all taxes, accommodation, meals and all activities

- Price excludes: flights, transfers and personal insurance

