Peugeot 'delivers safe SUV for Mum and Dad buyers'

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 09:52

The family car market in New Zealand has had a solid new addition to its ranks with the release of the new Peugeot 3008, which has just achieved a 5 star Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) safety rating.

Overall the driver and passengers were well protected in the small SUV across the range of crash tests, though the driver’s chest was only marginally supported in the frontal offset crash test.

AA Motoring Services General Manager Stella Stocks says the 3008 is a good addition to the range of choices people in the market for an SUV have.

"SUVs are a popular choice among New Zealand drivers, so it’s good to see most manufacturers consistently delivering safe vehicles for this market. With more competition we’re seeing safety standards improve and prices becoming increasingly competitive," she says.

The Peugeot 3008 comes fitted with a range of safety features that help prevent crashes including Attention Assist and a fatigue reminder, which detect when the driver is fatigued and alerts them, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and intelligent speed limiting (ISA).

"Fatigued drivers are a problem on our roads, which is why it’s good to see technologies that keep drivers alert and safe become much more common in vehicles," says Ms Stocks.

The 5 star ANCAP rating applies to all 1.6 and 2.0 litre diesel and 1.6 litre petrol variants of the small SUV.

The full list of ANCAP’s vehicle safety ratings, other vehicle safety information and the specifications of the rated vehicles are available online at ancap.co.nz or rightcar.govt.nz.

ANCAP is supported by all Australian motoring clubs, the New Zealand Automobile Association, the Australian Government, the New Zealand Government, Australian state and territory governments, the Victorian Transport Accident Commission, NRMA Insurance and the FIA Foundation.