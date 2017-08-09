Queenstown campaign highlights spring ski for Australian visitors

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 15:12

Destination Queenstown has launched the latest instalment of its ski campaign activity this week with an invitation to Australians to visit the resort town for a spring snow holiday.

The new campaign is the third instalment in this year’s ski campaign, and built on the "OurTown, YourTown" story concept and highlights the unique features of spring in Queenstown through a playful video edit for social media.

Based on the premise that Queenstown is just a short flight away, the campaign reinforces that Queenstown is the premier alpine destination in the heart of New Zealand’s Southern Alps-boasting a long ski season and just three hours from Australia-the campaign will encourage visitors to escape everyday life and head to Queenstown for a ski holiday this spring.

The campaign showcases in a fun way the unique spring experience in Queenstown, inviting Australians to make our town, their town. In addition to our four ski areas offering fun spring ski conditions, there’s a vibrant après ski and nightlife culture, and a huge range of activities to fill longer warmer daylight hours with fun.

The campaign launches with the hero video edit distributed via Facebook to a targeted audience of Australians aged 20-45 living on the eastern seaboard.

The video will be followed with articles and content expanding on the reasons Australians should take a Queenstown spring holiday-driving people who engaged with the video to a bespoke landing page on the Destination Queenstown website.

Destination Queenstown chief executive Graham Budd says the playful nature of the spring season in Queenstown comes across in the snappy video.

"Spring brings with it longer warmer days when locals and visitors alike are relaxed and ready for fun on and off the mountain. It’s a great time to visit Queenstown and make the most of all it has to offer," he says.

"You could be skiing in the morning, then playing a round of golf in the afternoon, ticking off a bucket-list adventure activity, or simply taking your time over a meal al fresco, watching the world go by before the sun goes down and the town lights up with a cosmopolitan nightlife scene," he says.

Watch the campaign video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnlxmNVhLQA