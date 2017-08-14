Jamaica Blue lands on Auckland's North Shore

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 17:28

Jamaica Blue’s signature brand of superior coffee and fresh, seasonal fare is about to find another home in Auckland, with the opening of the franchise’s newest café in Browns Bay.

The North Shore site is the eighth Jamaica Blue café to open in New Zealand and is paving the way for further expansion of the franchise.

New Zealand General Manager Jon Hassall says the Jamaica Blue café experience is like no other in the country and he’s confident customers will embrace the new Browns Bay store, as well as the five other new stores slated for opening before the end of 2017.

"The Jamaica Blue concept really is unique, with its three varieties of expertly brewed coffee, our seasonal menus and our amazing café design," he says.

"And our Browns Bay customers will get to enjoy all of those aspects in their new café.

"The site has a large seating area, which has allowed our designers to be creative with a unique, modern and relaxing fit-out, and there’s also space for our customised outdoor area that gets all day sun."

Even more importantly, says Mr Hassall, the new café’s generously-sized kitchen is ready to create the delicious dine-in and cabinet food options synonymous with the Jamaica Blue brand.

"We’ve gone back to basics with our current winter menu, which includes our very popular range of gourmet pies that are made fresh in-house," he says.

"Our offering also includes a variety of classic dine-in options, such as the Big Breakfast or the Vintage Ground Beef Burger, and we also pride ourselves on our mouth-watering cabinet food and fresh salad options."

Customers can also enjoy a top-notch coffee with their snack or meal.

Jamaica Blue’s seasonal single origin coffee is from Colombia, producing an exceptional brew with punchy acidity and a rich texture. A new single origin coffee will be launched alongside their summer menu in November.

Jamaica Blue plans to expand even further in New Zealand over the next two years, allowing more Kiwis to enjoy what’s become a unique café experience.

"There are some exciting opportunities in the pipeline and we can’t wait for our customers to get a chance to experience them," Mr Hassall says.

The new Browns Bay cafe is due to open on Friday 11th August.

www.jamaicablue.co.nz @jamaicablue #JamaicaBlueNZ #JBBrownsBay