Aussies 'fall in love' with Kiwi Balex Auto Boat Loader

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 10:05

Popular Kiwi invention the Balex Auto Boat Loader is now finding favour with Australian boat owners, too.

While wowing crowds at the Sydney International Boat Show in early August, the Balex automatic trailerboat launching and retrieval system was quickly being labelled the "wife saver" by appreciative Aussie boaties.

"They immediately saw how the Balex system would make their boating so much easier," says Balex managing director, Daniel Given. "As well as dubbing it a ‘wife safer’ or ‘divorce preventer’ they were saying things like ‘That’s fantastic, I won’t get yelled at’ and ‘I love it, it means I can now go boating by myself’."

The Sydney International Boat Show is Australia’s largest boat show and attracted over 63,000 people, many who stopped by the Balex stand.

"There was a real mix," says Given. "We had people who had bought a new boat at the show and wanted to get a Balex Auto Boat Loader as part of the package. We also had lots of current boat owners wanting to know how to get a Balex retrofitted onto their existing trailer. Luckily for them, we have a great dealer, Watersports Marine, in nearby Blacktown and I suspect he is going to be very busy over the next few months."

Given says having a working unit on a Surtees Boat on a Dunbier trailer helped people quickly realise what a difference a Balex Auto Boat Loader would make to their lives.

"That working model and our detailed videos really got people’s attention and our staff were flat out throughout the show, answering questions, handing out brochures - and fielding inquiries from marine dealerships around Australia, keen to become Balex representatives."

The Balex Auto Boat Loader was designed and developed in New Zealand. It can be fitted to any brand of new or existing boat trailer. It uses a battery powered hydraulic system to drive belts at the rear of the trailer, enabling the boat to be effortlessly launched and retrieved. The system can be controlled remotely from the dock or from on board, turning an often very challenging task into one which is quick, easy and stress-free.