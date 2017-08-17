Aussies get frisky, while Kiwis take naps to relieve stress

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 04:44

Kiwis may be kings on the rugby field, but new research suggests that Aussies are number one in the bedroom.

According to a new survey1 commissioned by Choice Hotels Asia-Pac, one of New Zealand’s largest hotel franchisors, 25 per cent of Australian men claim sex is their favoured form of stress release compared to a measly 15 per cent of New Zealand men.

The ‘Need A Break’ report found that while Aussie males are busy in the bedroom, their Kiwi counterparts are busy counting zzzs or hitting the gym; New Zealanders choose sleep (15 per cent) or exercise (16 per cent) as solutions to stress relief.

Despite a Trans-Tasman libido rivalry, both genders in New Zealand and Australia agree the best form of stress relief is the humble short break. 44 per cent of Kiwis and 41 per cent of Aussies claim a short break (1-3 nights) is the most enjoyable and effective way to switch off, de-stress and recharge the mental batteries.

Choice Hotels Asia-Pac CEO, Trent Fraser, says there are ample health benefits to be gained from small, easy to plan getaways.

"83 per cent of Kiwi respondents surveyed said they felt revitalised after coming back from a short break, with over half stating that they had better balance in their lives and were better able to manage stress after getting away for a few days," said Mr Fraser. "Stress is endemic in our modern society, and we need to take time out regularly in order to achieve work/life balance - something many of us struggle with."

In New Zealand alone, 71 per cent of women and 60 per cent of men are currently experiencing stress, reinforcing that there’s never been a better time to hit the road for a short break adventure.

"The ‘Need A Break’ research helped to shape our new online platform, NeedaBreak.com, which is designed to enable Kiwis to plan much-needed short breaks away from the stresses of everyday life," concluded Mr Fraser.

