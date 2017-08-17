NZers could win garden beds by recycling toothbrushes

Thursday, 17 August, 2017 - 13:37

Local schools, non for profit clubs and community groups are invited to take part in in the Colgate Better World Recycling Project for their chance to win prizes simply by collecting oral care waste.

The Colgate Better World Recycling Project is launching in New Zealand to encourage recycling of eligible oral care items, including toothpaste tubes and packaging, non-electric toothbrushes and packaging, floss containers and packaging and interdental brushes and packaging.

The national recycling challenge is run by innovative recycling company TerraCycle in partnership with Colgate. By sending their used oral care products to TerraCycle to be recycled, New Zealand schools, preschools, not-for-profit clubs and community groups could win one of ten NZ$1,000 cash prizes or one of five garden beds made from recycled materials valued at $1,500 along with a $200 Mitre 10 voucher.

"After running numerous successful oral care recycling contests in past years, we’re thrilled to take the Better World Recycling Project to the next level," said John Garside, General Manager, Colgate. "Together, we can work towards creating a better tomorrow and a better world."

Each eligible shipment of oral care waste received by TerraCycle between now and October 29, 2017, will count as an entry into the final prize draw and that week’s cash prize draw. Each cash prize will be drawn weekly throughout the promotion, and the five garden bed and Mitre 10 voucher winners will be drawn at the end of the contest period as the final prize draw. Eligible groups simply need to sign up to TerraCycle’s Oral Care Recycling Programme for free to send these items via New Zealand Post to TerraCycle for recycling.

"We’re calling on New Zealanders to help us divert oral care waste from landfill," said Jean Bailliard, General Manager, TerraCycle New Zealand. "This is a great way for the community to engage with recycling and learn about waste - all while having the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes!"

The Oral Care Recycling Programme looks to extend the lifecycle of everyday oral care items regardless of brand. The items will be pelletised then potentially recycled into generic products such as park benches, watering cans and waste bins.

For more information or to register as a collection location visit www.terracycle.co.nz/better-world-recycling