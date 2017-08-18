GirlGuiding New Zealand 'boosting body confidence'

Friday, 18 August, 2017 - 10:51

Kiwi girls will improve their body confidence and their self-esteem when GirlGuiding New Zealand rolls out phase two of its one-of-a-kind Free Being Me programme.

Developed by Dove’s Global Self Esteem Project and the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), Free Being Me delivers fun and interactive activities to help girls learn that body confidence and self-esteem come from valuing their bodies, standing up to social pressures, and supporting others to be more body confident.

By working together, leading others and speaking out, participants will be empowered to make a difference in their local and global communities.

A recent GirlGuiding New Zealand survey of more than 4000 girls showed that 49% of 16 year olds felt pressure to look good.

"Pressure to look good is felt from as early as nine years old. The inclusion of Free Being Me in our programme prepares both our leaders and girls to help build confidence in how girls feel about their bodies and improve their self-esteem from an early age," said GirlGuiding New Zealand CEO Susan Coleman.

As with other GirlGuiding New Zealand programmes, Free Being Me participants can earn badges for their involvement.

Since phase one launched in 2014, Free Being Me has reached almost 5,000 Kiwi girls between the age of 7 and 14. The new phase aims to extend that reach to 18,000 young Kiwis through a new programme of activity including extra training for leaders and community engagement.

Free Being Me has reached 3.5 million young people around the world and New Zealand is one of 125 countries involved in the programme.