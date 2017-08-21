Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Double Choc launches in NZ

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 07:43

After Cadbury Dairy Milk with Oreo Vanilla became the most successful food product launch in New Zealand in 2016, Cadbury has taken on the challenge of developing a new flavour for the winning combination - and what better way than to add more choc!

In a new Double Choc hit, Cadbury has united its iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk milk chocolate with the world’s favourite sandwich cookie in a new choc flavoured creme, launching Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Double Choc.

Mondelez New Zealand Country Head, James Kane, says this latest flavour combination is part of Cadbury’s dedication to bringing Kiwis new delicious flavours, encouraging them to Be Flavour Braver, whether that means rediscovering a classic flavour in the range or trying something completely new.

"Last year’s Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo launch was hugely successful, and showed us our consumers are excited by bringing our two great brands together.

"We think New Zealanders will love the new Double Choc variation which blends the smooth and creamy taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk milk chocolate with smooth choc flavoured creme and crunchy Oreo cookie pieces.

"We are always working hard to identify the flavours Kiwis love which helps us bring exciting new products to retailers across the country," says James.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Double Choc is available from supermarkets and dairies from today.

RRP $4.69 / Weight 180g