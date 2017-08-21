7 elements of authentic leadership that are no longer optional

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 10:14

Russell McVeagh is supporting a series of events being held for law students throughout New Zealand to highlight the importance of authentic leadership. The first event is being held at the University of Canterbury this morning.

Presented by Dr Harold Hillman, a previously closeted gay man and former officer in the US military at a time when it was illegal to be openly homosexual, he will discuss the seven elements of authenticity and how they can influence successful outcomes through stronger connections at work.

Drawing from insights and experiences from his own personal story, the burden of living as an impostor grew greater for Dr Hillman after he was assigned to the commission to determine if gay people would be allowed to serve openly in the US military.

Russell McVeagh HR Director, Lesley Elvidge says the firm is proud to support the series of events to inspire students and champion the importance of authentic leadership to the future of the law profession.

"Dr Hillman's remarkable story highlights why diversity and inclusiveness is so important in our society. The values of authentic leadership are those we aim to embody at Russell McVeagh and building on our learnings from going through the process of becoming Rainbow Tick certified last year, we are proud to be able to promote these values and learnings to the future leaders of our country."

Dr Hillman's seven elements of authentic leadership include:

- Positivity - this is about how you leave people feeling after a tough conversation, or a challenging scenario

- Real - this is the same as being genuine

- Edge - you should be compelling with your leadership

- Vulnerability - it’s what makes us human, yet many leaders struggle with being imperfect

- Energy - an authentic leader unleashes potential in other people

- Integrity - this is the essence of connecting with others through your whole heart

- Connections - an authentic leader brings other people together through a compelling belief in something.

Dr Hillman - an American with New Zealand citizenship - has served in senior roles in the US and New Zealand, including interim HR Director and Global Talent Director at Fonterra, and is the author of 'The Impostor Syndrome' and 'Fitting In, Standing Out.'