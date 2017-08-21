Supporting breastfeeding mums with new pod at Waikato Hospital

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 17:38

Waikato Hospital opened its first breastfeeding "pod" today in its Meade Clinical Centre.

The breastfeeding pod provides a private, secure breastfeeding space for women who are visiting the hospital or coming to an appointment.

Waikato DHB is breastfeeding-friendly in all its facilities and spaces, but it recognises that some mums feel more comfortable breastfeeding in private.

Lactation consultant Margaret Fletcher says: "Women may breastfeed anywhere in our facilities. The pod is available to those women who wish to breastfeed in private, for personal or cultural reasons, or because they have a baby who is distracted by its surroundings, or a toddler with them who needs a safe space to play in while its mother feeds the baby."

The small but comfortable breastfeeding pod is opposite Reception C on Level 1 of the Meade Clinical Centre. It contains two comfortable chairs and a small coffee table, and hand gel dispenser. There is also a double power point available for mothers who wish to use their breast pump.