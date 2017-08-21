Kiwis need to 'spring into breakfast'

Monday, 21 August, 2017 - 18:08

One simple daily habit could help Kiwis lose weight, stay mentally alert, have more energy and even avoid diabetes or a heart attack.

Local cereal manufacturer Te Atatu Toasted is encouraging people to ‘spring into breakfast’ this September, and reap the health benefits of beginning their day with a nutritious meal.

Company founder Clare Robinson says with summer just around the corner, spring is when Kiwis traditionally go on a health kick. "We start working out madly, or begin following a restrictive diet to get back on track before we have to start wearing shorts or togs."

But rather than starting a tough eating or exercise regime that may be hard to keep up, Clare says people could improve their health and wellbeing simply by eating a healthy breakfast every day.

"Breakfast kickstarts digestion and fires up our metabolism, as well as helping the body regulate blood sugar, making it easier to avoid giving into food cravings or binge-eating later in the day." A study that tracked a group of people who lost weight and kept it off for a year found 78 per cent reported eating breakfast every day, and almost 90 per cent ate breakfast at least five days a week, which suggests eating breakfast is a great strategy for losing weight and keeping it off, she says,[1: McGuire MT, Wing RR, Klem ML, Hill JO. (1999). Behavioral strategies of individuals who have maintained long-term weight losses]

Other benefits of eating breakfast include:

Better focus and more mental energy. Studies have proven eating breakfast improves memory, concentration, learning, and creativity.

More physical energy and better wellbeing. Heathy breakfast foods are a great source of important nutrients such as calcium, iron and B vitamins as well as protein and fibre.

Lower risk of getting diabetes or heart disease. Harvard research showed that women who regularly didn't eat breakfast had a 20 percent increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and that men who skipped the first meal of the day had a 27 percent greater risk of heart attack or heart disease than those who dug in.

"Stop skipping breakfast and start a good health habit you can stick to this spring," Clare says.

Te Atatu Toasted cereals are made with wholefood ingredients that will keep you fuller for longer, release energy evenly across the day and reduce cravings, helping you get in great shape for summer.