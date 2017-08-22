Introducing Wellington Botanic Garden's 'The Discovery Garden'

Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 - 09:38

An area being designed for children in the Wellington Botanic Garden has been officially named as The Discovery Garden - Te Kaapuia o Te Waoku, we are all part of nature, after consultation with local iwi and other stakeholders.

The Discovery Garden - Te Kaapuia o Te Waoku, was named following an initial workshop and ongoing discussions to best encompass the sense of a living learning space.

Te kaapuia represents the goals, ideas and aspirations of curious minds exploring the garden, while Te Waoku refers to the beauty of the natural world the garden provides in an urban environment, as well as the emotions it evokes.

"We live in a city where there are opportunities for children to connect with nature, but some don’t take advantage of them. This will be a great addition to what is currently on offer, and is specifically tailored for children," says Natural Environment portfolio lead, Councillor Peter Gilberd.

"The garden is designed to show young people how important plants have been, are now, and will be in the future. Horticulture, sustainability, and the vital role plants play in our lives are critical for our planet, so there’ll be activities and a strong focus on the many uses of plants including food, medicine, and resources - in a fun, hands-on and inclusive environment," adds Cr Gilberd.

The garden is championed by the Friends of the Wellington Botanic Garden, and has been designed and named following workshops with children, staff, and kaumatua of Taranaki WhÄnui.

The garden which is loosely modelled on the UK’s Eden Project, and inspired by existing children’s gardens in Brooklyn, Melbourne, Singapore, and Auckland, officially opens on Saturday 30 September 2017.