Cheapflights confirms: Canada is so hot right now

Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 - 17:55

The number of New Zealanders searching for flights to Canada has almost doubled (up 82 per cent-) since Justin Trudeau was sworn in as Prime Minister in November 2015, according to data from Cheapflights.co.nz.

And there is even more reason to visit in 2017, with the country celebrating its 150th anniversary while also hosting the Invictus Games from 23-30 September.

Nathan Graham, Regional Sales Manager at Cheapflights ANZ, said that while there are some great deals to be had to Canada, travellers need to be savvy with their arrangements ahead of the Invictus Games.

"The latest data confirms findings from our Cheapflights Compass which was released in April and highlighted Vancouver as a favourite long-haul destination for New Zealand travellers. The data also shows however, that Toronto is rising up the ranks, potentially driven by interest in the Invictus Games.

"Vancouver is the cheapest entry point however, with an average return airfare of $1,170, while Toronto isn’t too far behind at $1,350. Flying in to these airports can save you hundreds when compared to the most expensive hub - Ottawa ($1,510 on average)."

As the spotlight turns to Toronto, the experts at Cheapflights.co.nz have eight tips for those looking to explore the city (beyond the Invictus Games):

1. Arrive earlier to catch the Toronto International Film Festival - Highly regarded around the world for showing some of the most thought-provoking films and documentaries, this year, the film festival will be held in the weeks leading up to the 2017 Invictus Games (7-17 September).

2. Live life on the Edge - If you’re an adrenalin junkie or just looking for an awesome selfie opportunity, the EdgeWalk is for you. It’s the highest hands-free walk around the circumference of the iconic CN Tower. At 356m tall, it’s not one for the faint-hearted.

3. Take an art hit at the Art Gallery of Ontario - Open from 10am to 4pm daily, this impressive venue houses over 30,000 artworks spanning human history, from the first century to now. Key exhibitions also feature regularly, including Guillermo del Toro’s At Home With Monsters exhibition which is touring from 30 September.

4. Feed your braincells at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) - A cultural institution since its construction in 1914, the Royal Ontario Museum has five floors of extraordinary galleries and exhibitions to explore. While you’re in town, make sure you catch the Dawn of Life Preview.

5. Take a Hike through Crothers Woods - Autumn, with its pleasant temperatures and colourful leaves, is the perfect time to explore Toronto’s myriad of hiking trails. One of the most enchanting is Crothers Woods, a Carolinian forest.

6. Enjoy an Island getaway - Catch the ferry from Queen’s Quay Terminal to the Toronto Islands for a taste of adventure - from sailing, swimming and rowing, to the Centreville Amusement Park. As an added bonus, you’ll get a different perspective of the unique Toronto skyline.

7. Fill up at the Food Truck Frenzy - Food Truck Frenzy is a celebration of Toronto’s vibrant and diverse street food. Held at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), make it a priority to try beavertails, bacon milkshakes and over-sized burgers!

8. Let Toronto entertain you - With world-class museums, galleries, and performing art centres, the Toronto Entertainment District is always a hive of activity and home to all major theatre productions, musicals and concerts - perfect for a culture vulture.

For more inspiration, check out these top 20 things to do in Canada, or to search for your next getaway, visit Cheapflights.co.nz.

-Calculated by comparing all searches made from New Zealand to Canada between August 1, 2015, and July 31, 2016, to searches made from August 1, 2016, to July 31, 2017, on Cheapflights.co.nz and the Cheapflights app.