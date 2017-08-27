Record low Emirates fare to Europe

Sunday, 27 August, 2017 - 08:47

Early bird season is in full flight with House of Travel releasing return economy airfares to Europe from just $1,499 per person aboard Emirates.

Kiwis can grab themselves a bargain to Europe on the premium airline carrier with this all-time low fare from Emirates now available. Travelling to five must-visit destinations including Germany, France, Belgium, Italy and Norway, a Northern Hemisphere summer can now become a reality for many during 2018.

House of Travel’s Commercial Director, Brent Thomas says, "Competitive pricing from carriers such as Emirates is fantastic news for Kiwis looking at long-haul travel for next year. With the price of travel dropping and by offering the best fare price to Europe ever released by Emirates this is definitely one not to miss.

"A substantial influx of new carriers, routes and increased capacity ex-New Zealand, is fuelling competition and increasing affordability and accessibility."

According to Statistics New Zealand, the number of Kiwis travelling to Europe is increasing year-on-year with an overall growth of 13 percent between January and July 2016-2017. House of Travel booking numbers also reflect this growth.

"We have noticed a steady incline in bookings to Europe over the past few years and early bird deals really do provide the best prices, as well as available dates for customers to start planning a holiday well in advance which adds up to creating a natural spike in interest.

"New Zealanders prefer to travel with airlines they know and trust and we expect this deal with Emirates, who are well-regarded for quality service, will sell out fast," adds Thomas.

Travellers who book this early bird deal flying Emirates can depart from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch and travel to Hamburg, Lyon, Brussels, Bologna and Oslo. Travel is valid between 16 January - 28 March 2018 and 16 April - 13 June 2018. Sale ends 27 September 2017 or until sold out. To book and for full terms and conditions please visit houseoftravel.co.nz.