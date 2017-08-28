NZ author Cat Connor's ninth book release

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 10:57

Cat Connor’s 9th book, METABYTE, is now available on pre-order (the book delivers on October 1st) with the physical NZ launch set for Dec 8th 2017 at Upper Hutt City Library, Upper Hutt.

Cat is published by Rebel e Publishers, USA.

METABYTE:

Her niece is abducted and her in-laws disappear. Long-deceased agents turn up in garages across the city - dead again. No wonder SSA Ellie Iverson’s internal alert goes off the scale.

Enigmatic clues and codes from a missing colleague and brother-in-law about the seepage of sensitive FBI data, lead to the sudden death of a team member and leave Delta A spinning. Two new agents, with special talents akin to Ellie’s, join the team and ramp her alarm sensors even higher. Her niece’s social media life offers clues to a horrifying network and its activities.

Working under a directive from the Director of the FBI and with the Wayward Son Protocol, Ellie and Delta A work to disentangle leads from the darknet, stem the flow of death, and bring her family home.

Ninth in the -byte series, Cat Conway delivers another mind-bending thriller.

Cat Connor is a Cantabrian who has spent most of her life in the Wellington Region. She’s not overly fond of earthquakes but they are a part of New Zealand life - she’s yet to figure out how to explain that to her retired greyhound.

A coffee addict, lover of Whittaker’s chocolate, and tequila aficionado, Cat has been described as irresistible, infectious, and addictive. She believes music is as essential to life as breathing.

She is the co-director of Writers Plot bookshop: A unique independent bookshop for Indie publishers, authors, and discerning readers. Cat is the current President of Writers Plot Readers Read Incorporated Society. She’s a member of International Thriller Writers.