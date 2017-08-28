Mission Estate releases 2017 Sauvignon Blanc

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 17:32

A hot summer always brings out the best and that can certainly be said for the new release of the 2017 Estate Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand’s oldest winery, Mission Estate!

The fruit for this wine was sourced from Mission’s own Cable Station Road vineyard in Marlborough’s stunning Awatere Valley. The Awatere Valley enjoys long sunny days and consistent warmth during the summer months resulting in a wine with intense flavours and classical varietal character.

Paul Mooney, Winemaker at Mission Estate, says: "2017 could be classified as an elegant vintage and the Sauvignon Blanc off our Cable Station Road vineyard shows very good promise with lovely intensity and balanced acidities."

Pale in colour, this wine is full of flavour with hints of fresh grapefruit, floral, herbal and passion fruit aromas.

Great paired with a lovely piece of grilled fish or cheese platter or simply to enjoy on its own sharing a glass with family and friends.

The new 2017 Mission Estate Sauvignon Blanc is available now at all good supermarkets nationwide and online at missionestate.co.nz. RRP $16.

