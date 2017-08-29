'Kiwi Sex Survey' to give insight into NZers' sex lives

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 16:34

New Zealanders will receive a detailed insight into what their fellow Kiwis are getting up to in the bedroom in coming months, thanks to the upcoming 2017 Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey.

Adulttoymegastore, a leading online adult toy retailer in New Zealand, is commencing a nationwide sex survey on 5 September, which will reveal how Kiwis think and feel about sex, their sexual satisfaction, sexual behaviour and more.

The 2017 Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey, which will be run by Colmar Brunton, will quiz New Zealanders on all aspects of their attitudes about sex, from how often New Zealanders are doing it, to how adventurous they are in the bedroom, and which New Zealand celebrities they’d like to join them.

Adulttoymegastore content executive Janelle Cheesman says the online adult retailer will conduct the survey on a regular basis to compare and measure how Kiwi attitudes towards sex change over time.

"The Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey will be one of the largest nationwide investigations into New Zealanders bedrooms. With this information we hope to build a detailed picture of New Zealander’s sexual identities, habits, attitudes and behaviours," Janelle explains.

"Kiwis are generally quite guarded when it comes to sex. We tend to keep all to do with our sex lives firmly locked behind closed doors, so our goal with the sex survey is to assist Kiwis to open up about sex and give them an insight into what their fellow Kiwis are getting up to in their bedrooms."

Janelle says the aim of the sex survey is to increase sex-positivity and awareness in New Zealand.

"Sex is a normal, healthy part of life. The sex survey will promote sex-positivity through giving people an opportunity to anonymously share their sexual interests. They will see they’re not alone when it comes to exploring their sexuality, and we hope the findings will lead to more New Zealanders enjoying healthier, safer, and more satisfying sex lives!"

Colmar Brunton will survey 1,000 people aged 18 years and older from their database. The questions included in the sex survey have been carefully selected by Colmar Brunton and Adulttoymegastore.

All New Zealanders aged 18 years and older are able to take part in the survey and have their say.

To ensure the data collected is truly representative of New Zealand, Colmar Brunton will analyse the information collected from Adulttoymegastore’s participants separately to the Colmar Brunton database respondents.

"The Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey is a great opportunity for New Zealanders to anonymously have their say about all to do with sex, and we encourage anyone aged 18 years and older who would like to take part, to join in!"

All individual responses to the Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey will be kept confidential, and overall results from the survey will be made publically available following the survey data collection.

Survey participants will be offered the opportunity to go in the draw to win one of three $100 Adulttoymegastore vouchers for having their say.

If you would like to take part in the Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey for 2017, sign up to the Adulttoymegastore VIP mailing list to be emailed a link when the survey is live: https://adulttoymegastore.co.nz/subscribe/

Details about the 2017 Adulttoymegastore Kiwi Sex Survey will be updated regularly at www.adulttoymegastore.co.nz