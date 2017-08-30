Winning Black Ferns Captain up and running thanks to Holden

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 13:28

When Black Ferns Captain, Fiao'o Fa'amausili, arrived back in New Zealand yesterday after the high of winning the Rugby World Cup, the last thing she thought she’d have to deal with was car trouble - especially in the middle of a torrential Auckland downpour.

"Returning home to share celebrations with family and friends was amazing, but my car issues certainly brought me back to reality with a real bump," said Ms Fa'amausili.

"In a moment of frustration I fired off a vehicle related tweet so I was blown away when the team at Holden reached out to me and offered the use of a new Colorado to get me mobile again."

Holden New Zealand Managing Director, Kristian Aquilina, said it was a pleasure to be able to help the Black Ferns Captain in her moment of need.

"Fiao'o was really gracious and incredibly thankful that we were able to help her out of a sticky situation, said Mr Aquilina.

"We, along with the rest of the country, are really proud of the Black Ferns winning the Rugby World Cup and it’s a privilege to be able to do something small for their Captain to recognise their success.

"The Colorado LTZ 4x4 will be the perfect vehicle to get Fiao'o to all her media and team commitments, as well as cope with Auckland weather!"