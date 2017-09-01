Rugby legend inspires Aucklanders to love their weekends

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 14:03

Sir John Kirwan is playing a starring role in a new campaign encouraging Aucklanders to get out and explore the Auckland region on their weekends.

The 12-week campaign, created by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) on behalf of Auckland Council, showcases a diverse range of experiences in the greater Auckland region.

Kirwan features in six videos which highlight some of the lesser known activities and experiences on offer in central Auckland, the Hauraki Gulf, north, south, east, and in the west, along with an abridged version which will air as a television commercial.

ATEED Head of Tourism, Jason Hill, says the videos are part of a domestic tourism marketing campaign created to remind locals how diverse and exciting the sub-regions throughout Auckland are.

"A large portion of visitation to Auckland, 30 per cent of domestic and more than 43 per cent of Australian visitors, are coming here to visit friends and family," he says.

"As hosts, Aucklanders are hugely influential in terms of what their guests choose to do and how much they spend while they’re here. By targeting locals in this campaign, we hope to grow a population of engaged and proud Aucklanders who will not only play a better role as hosts, but as ongoing advocates for Auckland.

"As a passionate Aucklander, Sir John Kirwan is an ideal ambassador to help show Aucklanders the vibrant, diverse and dynamic experiences the wider region has to offer, and inspire them to see, do and recommend more to their visiting friends and relatives."

This is the second time Kirwan has been used to help promote Auckland, after featuring in some promotional activity during the DHL New Zealand Lions Series earlier this year, to promote Auckland’s visitor experiences to visiting Lions fans.

"This is a dream role for me. I’m Auckland born and bred, and I love this city," says Kirwan.

"Auckland has so much going for it, and I think sometimes as locals we get bogged down with some of the negative aspects and forget the overwhelming positives.

"Auckland is surrounded by stunning natural attributes, teeming with volcanoes, beaches, harbours, islands, rich in arts and culture, with a fantastic array of exciting food, wine and craft beer options.

"I’m excited to be doing my bit to help Aucklanders feel proud of the place they come from, and hopefully it means they will head out and make some new discoveries on their weekends."

The six videos and television commercial will play on TVNZ, TVNZ OnDemand, and YouTube. The campaign also includes a mix of online banner advertising, outdoor advertising, social media and microsite with all the videos, along with more ideas of what there is to do around the regions.

Check out www.loveyourweekend.co.nz to view the videos and additional content.