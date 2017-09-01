Jockey says GOOD MORNING New Zealand

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 23:27

Tonight, Auckland played host to the first ever solo Jockey show at New Zealand Fashion Week. The show featured players from the All Blacks, All Black Sevens, Black Ferns and Jockey Women’s ambassador Matilda Rice, as they officially launched Jockey’s new GOOD MORNING campaign.

The runway saw the return of Fashion Week veterans Scott Curry, DJ Forbes and Matilda Rice, while Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie and recent Women’s Rugby World Cup winner Portia Woodman made their catwalk debut.

Will Radford, Jockey Marketing Manager, said the first solo show was an absolute success, cementing Jockey’s place as one of the most hotly anticipated events of Fashion Week.

"This was by far our biggest and best show yet, and we’re stoked that we could share the launch of the GOOD MORNING campaign with the nation," says Radford. "The All Blacks, All Blacks Sevens and Matilda are pro’s at this show now, and with the introduction of Portia to the runway we’re proud to say that for the fourth year running we absolutely delivered what our fans came to see."

GOOD MORNING is Jockey’s latest campaign which gives Kiwis a light-hearted look into the mornings of the All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens.

The new Jockey GOOD MORNING campaign showcases the All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens in the new Jockey Summer 2017 range. All underwear featured in the show is now available from Farmers, Rebel Sport and independent retailers.

Jockey is the official off-field underwear sponsor of the All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens.