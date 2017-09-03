NZ Woman's Weekly searching for true Kiwi Classic Cake

Sunday, 3 September, 2017 - 08:47

New Zealand Woman’s Weekly is calling on the nation to help name our true Kiwi Classic Cake.

To celebrate its 85th birthday this year, New Zealand’s most-read magazine has today launched a nationwide search, asking readers to vote for their favourite Kiwi Classic Cake based on five popular recipes selected by Food Editor Nici Wickes from the Weekly archives.

Editor Alice O’Connell says, "Australia may have claimed the pavlova as its national dessert, but now we want to know what Kiwis are proud to call the country’s most iconic cake.

"It might be our 85th birthday, but let’s face it; we’ve never really needed a celebratory occasion as an excuse to fill the tins! We’re a nation of bakers - you could even say it’s baked into our DNA. It’s what our mothers loved doing, continued on from our grandmothers and great-grandmothers, and it’s a tradition we’re proud to continue on at the Weekly. Taking the time and care to bake a cake is how we show our love and appreciation for one another."

Alice says she wants to know what cake really identifies us as Kiwis. Does a lovely light sponge, dressed with cream, immediately put you back into your mum’s kitchen? When you arrived at your grandmother’s house to peer into her baking tins, was it a chocolate cake you were hoping to find inside? Or is it a classic fruit cake that stirs those memories? Was a banana cake the first you attempted to bake as a child? Or does a good carrot cake make you sentimental?

"We want to know which cake tugs on New Zealand’s heartstrings the most!" says Alice.

After looking back through 85 years of baking in the Weekly, Nici - after much debate with her mother Carole - has suggested a shortlist of five cakes that really speak to us as Kiwis. From these, the magazine is looking to readers to vote for their number one - or they can nominate their own favourite."

The five finalist Kiwi Classic Cakes are featured in this week’s issue of New Zealand’s Woman’s Weekly along with recipes for readers to try at home.

Readers need to head to nowtolove.co.nz/kiwiclassic and vote for their favourite cake. Or pick up a copy of this week’s issue for a voting card that can be mailed in.

It gets better - five lucky voters will win $100 ultimate baking packs from Countdown.

New Zealand Woman’s Weekly will be announcing the winning Kiwi Classic Cake on September 18 in the magazine, on the New Zealand Woman’s Weekly Facebook page and on nowtolove.co.nz.

So, what’s your favourite Kiwi Classic Cake?