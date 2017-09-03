Woman's Day announces NZ's hottest radio hunk

Sunday, 3 September, 2017 - 18:47

It’s official - Roger Farrelly from The Rock is the hottest hunk in New Zealand radio.

The competition was fierce in Woman’s Day’s national search for New Zealand’s Hottest Radio Hunk and the diva antics rampant. But in the end, it was Rog, 44, from the The Rock’s Morning Rumble who took out the coveted title.

Woman’s Day readers voted in droves for the hazel-eyed, silver fox Piscean from Orewa - with close to a staggering 5000 fans taking him in to top position.

Rog is blown away by the honour and is ecstatic to toke the inaugural trophy home - but not before taking it on a tour of MediaWorks to show it to his radio colleagues.

"I’m over the moon," says Rog. "It’s been a long, tough campaign and I want to thank all my Rock listeners for this incredible honour. It’s the pinnacle of my 25-year career. Who knows where this will take me?"

Rog initially put his early lead down to the sympathy vote, but he campaigned hard and it was not long before he gained momentum that was unstoppable.

Editor-in-Chief Sido Kitchin says, "Rog completely wasted the competition, to be honest. It was a surprise to all of us, with some seriously hot contenders vying for the title. Rog said he had a great face for radio, but I think many of us misjudged his charisma and charm - and that seriously saucy radio voice. Rog is not someone who’s graced the pages of Woman’s Day, but I think once he did a sexy magazine photo shoot rolling in the waves, there was no holding the ladies back. Rog nailed it."

Rog has been described by voters as:

"The George Clooney of our nation. The voice of reason. Listening to Roger on the Morning Rumble helps the people of New Zealand get inspired every day."

"A total babe with the voice of an angel"

"Twenty-five years ruling the morning airwaves. The laugh no-one can forget, the eyes that go on forever, the sense of humour none of the other nominees can compete with."

New Zealand’s most popular women’s magazine received over 13,000 votes for the inaugural title of New Zealand’s Hottest Radio Hunk, with nearly 5000 of the final votes going to Rog. It is safe to say that Rog’s campaigning for the prestigious title was on point.

A special mention must also be given to second and third place winners: Gareth Pringle from More FM in Manawatu and Adam Green from The Hits Hawke’s Bay, who also competed a fair and tireless campaign in their pursuit for the grand title. There’s always next year, boys!