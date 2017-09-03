P is for Pollinators

Sunday, 3 September, 2017 - 17:58

The Monarch Butterfly New Zealand Trust endorses September being ‘Bee Aware Month’.

"But perhaps in our case the "B" stands for butterflies," said Jacqui Knight, Community Liaison Facilitator for the Trust, with a smile.

She is concerned at how many people do not know that people’s survival depends on pollinators - and that pollinators (mainly bees, butterflies and birds) need sources of nectar to survive.

"Pollination and nectar is our theme for our exhibit at the New Zealand Flower and Garden Show in November," said Jacqui. "We will be building a floral carpet of hundreds of summer nectar plants to illustrate the point."

The Trust is keen to hear from any other Auckland groups and organisations promoting pollination and working to support pollinators.

"We can all work together to see more pollinator-friendly gardens in urban and rural places," she said. "Butterfly lovers can find out more about our work on our website www.monarch.org.nz."